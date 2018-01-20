Walk with wildlife at nature reserve

A nature reserve near Boston is inviting visitors for a walkies with wildlife next Sunday, January 28.

RSPB Frampton Marsh invite visitors to come for a stroll between 10am and noon.

Visitors can walk with a guide to see the very best of seasonal wildlife.

Dogs kept on leads are welcome on this walk, with a maximum of two dogs per person.

It is priced at £4 per adult, and half price for children, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Booking is essential.

Call 01205 724678 to secure your place.