Visitors can take a stroll and enjoy a winter wander at a nature reserve, near Boston.

Next Sunday, February 11, at 2pm, you are invited to RSPB Frampton Marsh for a walk.

You will have the chance to see some seasonal wildlife, accompanied by a knowledgeable guide.

The winter wander is priced at £4 per adult, and half price for children, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

No dogs are allowed on the walk.

Booking is essential.

Call 01205 724678 to book your place.