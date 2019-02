Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, is looking forward to holding two social events next week.

The English Wine and Cheese Night will be held on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2, (8pm-10pm).

Guests can sample three different English wines, plus a selection of cheeses.

Tickets, priced at £15 and £10 for drivers only, are available from 01205 363108.

Suitable for over 18s only.

Proceeds will be split between Blackfriars Refurbishment Fund and BOS Musical Theatre Group.