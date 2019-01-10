Winter wander at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is giving visitors the chance to enjoy a winter wander.

Next Sunday, January 13, visitors can join an experienced guide for a monthly stroll around the reserve at RSPB Frampton Marsh.

The walk at 1pm will be tailored to whoever is on it, so it is ideal for everyone from the beginner to the expert.

No dogs are allowed on this event.

It is priced at £4 for adults and half price for children, with a 20 per cent discount for members.

Booking for the winter wander is essential on 01205 724678.