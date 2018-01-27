Wrestle-mania returns to The Gliderdrome

After successful shows in Boston, Extreme American Wrestling (EAW) returns next Saturday, February 3, at The Gliderdrome.

EAW, based in Leverton, near Boston, promise a live WWE American-style wrestling show which all the family can enjoy.

EAW fighters in the show will include Mister Monster, Mr. J. Andy Poole, Harrison Bourne, Grando Beardo and the new EAW Champion, Boston’s very own J-Den Scar.

Nick Ashberry from EAW said: “To make this show extra special the main event is a stretcher match that you only ever, rarely only ever, see on WWE TV let alone live.

“So don’t miss out and join us for a night of great live wrestling action. It’s a night you won’t forget.”

Audiences can watch WWE style wrestling up close for a fraction of the price.

The event is suitable for families, as children can take home souvenirs, and meet EAW wrestlers for free autographs and photographs.

Doors open at 6pm, for a 7pm start.

The event is expected to finish by 9.30pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £8 for children and £30 for a family of four.

You can also secure front row seats with your own table for £15 each, or £50 for a group of four.

To reserve or buy tickets in advance, call 07708 896048, visit www.eawrestling.co.uk or contact The Gliderdrome.

Tickets are also available on the door, subject to availability.