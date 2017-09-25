Scene of Crime officers at work in Boston street at centre of murder investigation

Here is the scene this afternoon (Monday, September 25) in Pen Street, Boston – the street at the centre of a new murder investigation in Boston.

Scene of Crime officers are crossing the police cordon that has been set up near to where Pen Street meets Botolph Street.

The police presence in Pen Street.

Police launched a murder investigation following an assault which took place in Pen Street at about 4.30pm on Saturday; the victim was taken to Pilgrim Hospital but was, sadly, later pronounced dead. The last update from police stated that seven people had been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 336 of September 23, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org