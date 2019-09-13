Police release image of man they want to trace in connection with fatal collision near Boston

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace in connection with a fatal collision which took place near Boston last year.

Tomas Jonusaitis, 24, formerly of Threadneedle Street, Boston, was summonsed to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 11, for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

He failed to appear at court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. You can read the report we carried from the court here.

The investigation team has asked for any information on his whereabouts.

“If you have seen him, or you have any information about where he is, please let us know,” a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the name Tomas Jonusaitis, via the email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111