One killed and two injured in devastating fire in Kirton

One person has died and two are in hospital after a New Year's Day fire in Kirton.

Police and Fire investigators continue to examine the scene of the fire at a detached house in Peartree Road, Kirton which was reported about 3am on New Year's Day, Tuesday January 1.

Because of the ferocity of the fire this is going to take a number of days to complete and establish how the fire started.

As the investigation continues police would be keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the occupants of the address or anyone who was driving in or near Peartree Road, Kirton up to 3am on New Year's Day and may have dash cam footage of the house before the fire started.

Please call 101 if you think you can help.

Police are in the process of contacting who we believe to be the next of kin of the person who died and will then begin the process of formal identification.

The investigation is being conducted by officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit.