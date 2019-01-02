Three found dead in Kirton house fire as Lincolnshire Police launch murder inquiry

Three people have been found dead in a house devastated by fire on New Year's Day in Kirton.

Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed that they are treating this as a domestic related murder investigation, but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police and Fire investigators continue to examine the scene of the fire at a detached house in Peartree Road, Kirton which was reported about 3am on Tuesday January 1.

It will take some time to formally identify the three deceased but at this time police believe they know who they are and their families have been notified and family liaison officers are in contact with them.

Officers are appealing to anyone who has any information about the occupants of the address, or anyone who was driving in or near Peartree Road, Kirton from 3pm Near Year’s Eve up to 3am on New Year’s morning and may have dash cam footage, or may have seen anything which might assist them to call 101 and quote incident 139 of 1st January.

The investigation is being conducted by officers from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit alongside Lincolnshire officers

Supt Di Coulson says “This is a tragic crime and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved. We are in contact with the families and will ensure that this is a thorough investigation as we try and understand what happened.”

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought to be life threatening following the blaze.