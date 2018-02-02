Second cat in two weeks killed after being shot by air rifle

Another warning of ‘sick people living in our town’ has gone out after a beloved family pet had to be put down after being shot with an air rifle in Boston - just a over a week after a similar case in Leverton.

Seven-year-old Poppy was found by a passer-by near to Ann’s Chip Shop, on Fishtoft Road, in Boston, on Monday.

Poppy sadly had to be euthanised on Wednesday after she was shot with an air rifle, shattering her spinal cord. Photo: Declan Reed EMN-180202-141309001

She was unable to use her rear legs and struggled to move.

She was taken to Marshland’s Vets, but sadly, after treating her for two days, on Wednesday it was decided she would not have any quality of life and she was euthanised.

Owner Declan Reed took to Facebook after she died to call on people to be aware.

He wrote: “I would like to warn everyone of the sick people that live in our town.

“My cat was found near Anne’s chip shop Monday afternoon, unable to use her rear legs and struggling to move.

“Someone called Marshlands vets and they came out and picked her up, and gave her the absolute, best care and were amazing to her. Unfortunately, she was SHOT with an air rifle in the spine, which caused her to be unable to have any quality of life. She has now unfortunately passed away.”

Declan thanked the vets and the person responsible for reporting Poppy to Marshlands.

He told The Standard that Poppy, who lived in St Nicholas Road, would have been eight this April and described her as a ‘feisty but loving cat’.

Hayley Coope, inpatient nurse at Marshlands, told The Standard that when Poppy was brought in she was ‘cold and frightened’ and was dragging her back legs flat out behind her.

It was found that the pellet had ‘shattered her spine’ leaving her unable to use her rear legs and damaging parts of her anal region.

Despite efforts to keep her alive and the provision of pain relief, a decision was made to end her life following an X-ray on Wednesday.

Ms Coope said: “She would have had no quality of life and she would have been in constant pain.”

She said it was heartbreaking when an incident like this occurred.

“It’s difficult, horrible,” she said.

“We don’t come into this job to deal with things like that. Especially because there’s nothing else you can do and it’s deliberate.”

The incident follows a similar one near Leverton, where pet cat Coby was killed after being cruelly shot in the neck by an air rifle leaving him in agonising pain and fighting for breath.

Coby also received treatment at Marshlands for his injuries - which included an air rifle pellet lodged in his windpipe.

Lincolnshire Police have been made aware of the incident.

They confirmed the incident was reported to them on Wednesday,

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: “This type of incident is hugely distressing for owners and can understandably cause concern for other pet owners.

“We are looking into these reports and local officers are keen to hear from you if you have any concerns or, indeed, any information which might help the enquiry.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident 117 of 31/01/2018.