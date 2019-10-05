Boston United’s FA Cup victory felt ‘sweeter’ after the two benches clashed - Elliott

Craig Elliott confessed that Boston United’s FA Cup victory over Sutton Coldfield Town felt that bit ‘sweeter’ after the two benches clashed late in the game.

The Pilgrims boss accused the Royals’ managerial staff of attempting to get his players booked in the final throes of the contest.

Fingers were wagged from both sides before a mass brawl broke out on the pitch in stoppage time.

Town’s Dersean Martin was dismissed for throwing a punch at Tom Platt, but Elliott believes behaviour from the home side’s bench only made the situation escalate.

“I was disappointed with their bench,” Elliott said.

“In the last 20 minutes they were just trying to get our players booked all the time, appealing for things of the referee. Really trying to get scraps off us.

“Then one of their coaching staff’s ran on (during the brawl) and made the situation even bigger, which I don’t think was right.

“These things happen and there was a lot of emotion from them as they were losing the game. So that’s why it’s even sweeter to win.”

Sutton Coldfield, two divisions below United in the pyramid, offered a potential banana skin on their 3G surface, but Elliott was delighted to see his side in the hat for Monday’s fourth qualifying round draw following Luke Shiels’ winner.

“The message was to get through whether that was playing well, bad or average,” he added.

“We got through, and they’re good wins and another clean sheet. Really happy.

“The pitch played a part in that. It’s lively pitch, and for forwards you need the ball into you nice and quick and it was bouncing around a lot.

“I hate using excuses but it was fair to say that today.”

