Another high street name closing in Boston town centre

Another high street name is closing its operation in Boston, it has been confirmed.

Video game retailer Game is set to close its branch in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

The last day of trading will be Saturday, April 27 – the same day as Boston’s Marks & Spencer (as was reported here).

It will follow the departure of Clintons from Wide Bargate at the end of last month (as reported here).

Game originally operated from Strait Bargate in what is now the expanded New Horizon Amusements.

Before Game, it traded as Electronics Boutique, arriving in the town in the mid-late 1990s.

In moving into Pescod Square it took the unit previously occupied by Gamestation. This followed the acquisition of Gamestation by Game in 2007.