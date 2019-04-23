High street chain comments on plans to close Boston shop, raising hopes of staying in the area

Video game retailer Game has commented on its plans to close its store in Boston.

Last week, it emerged the chain would be closing its branch in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre on Saturday, April 27 – as reported here.

Following an approach by the Standard, the business has today (Tuesday, April 23) given a statement about the closure.

It explains the lease had come to an end at the store and an agreement with the landlord was not reached.

It adds, however, they are ‘looking at other opportunities in the area’.

When asked if they could say more on this point, a spokesman said: “We are looking at other sites in the area as we’re keen on staying in the area.”

These conversations, they said, are currently taking place, adding, though: “Unfortunately, we won’t have another unit in place by Saturday.”

Card and gift retailer Clintons made a similar statement about the closure of its shop in Strait Bargate at the end of March, saying it hoped to return to the area in ‘the near future’ – more on that here.

Pescod Square has been approached for a comment about the closure, but yet to respond.