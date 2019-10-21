FA CUP DRAW: Boston United drawn away to Carshalton Athletic

Boston United have been drawn away at Carshalton Athletic in the FA Cup.

The Pilgrims have been handed their fourth consecutive away tie in the competition against lower-level opposition.

The Robins currently sit ninth in the Isthmian League Premier Division, booking their place in round one with a 2-1 win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

The draw was made by former England international Karen Carney and ex-Everton striker Jermaine Beckford at Maldon and Tiptree FC this evening.

Boston - ball number 48 - booked their place in the first round following Saturday’s 1-0 win at Hednesford Town.

The contest is currently pencilled in for November 9.

Chichester, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, received the bye and will also collect the £36,000 prize money.

