Tuton and Byrne signings will help bring out the best in Boston United squad - Elliott

Boston United have added Shaun Tuton and Karl Byrne to their squad – and manager Craig Elliott believes competition for places will only bring out the best in his Pilgrims.

Former Barnsley and FC Halifax Town striker Tuton has long been on Elliott’s radar and has impressed on trial, scoring in the friendly at Worksop and setting up George Green following a driving run in the county cup win against Scunthorpe.

Karl Byrne.

Now the Boston manager is adamant he can get the 27-year-old, who spent last season with National League North rivals Spennymoor Town and play-off winners Chorley, back to his goalscoring best.

“He’s somebody I’ve been a fan of for a few years,” Elliott said.

“I tried bringing him to Shaw Lane when he was at Buxton and Halifax.

“He’s had a bit of a quiet two years in terms of goals, but I know his best position is definitely down the middle.”

Irishman Byrne, who turned out for Northern Premier League South East Division side Frickley last season, also penned a deal after catching the eye on trial, the right back netting a 30-yard screamer to settle the friendly win against Grimsby.

“He’s not put a foot wrong. He’s worked hard in training and played well in the games we’ve had,” Elliott said of the 23-year-old.

“He’s still got to prove himself at this level, but I think he’s got the right attributes and I think he’s too good for the level he’s been at.”

Elliott says the improvements made by fellow full back Ashley Jackson since making the step up from Ossett Town last summer convinced him Byrne could do a job for Boston.

“It’s very similar,” he added.

“Ash was someone we identified as having all the right attributes to do well in our league but he still had to show that.

“He had a very good season and is still improving. We hope Karl can do the same.”

Elliott appears to have an embarrasment of riches in his squad.

And although he admits he may have a plan of the team he will begin the campaign with, Elliott says he will pick the players he believes will best suit each contest.

“I’ve got an idea in my head, but I know we need different players for different types of games,” he continued.

“Everybody I have brought in will challenge to be in the starting XI, and each brings something different.

“Every player in this squad has something to contribute.

“I’ve tried to have competition for places and I’ve been honest about that. It’s a long season and everyone will have their chance.”

